218 Cabrillo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Located in the heart of Eastside Costa Mesa, this detached single level home has two bedrooms and one bath with a large spacious private yard. The home has been updated with new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, modern bath and hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Parking: One car detached garage. Washer and dryer hookups on site. Pets accepted subject to review. No cats. Property is walking distance to great restaurants, shopping and supermarkets off 17th and 19th street. Tenants are responsible all utilities. Move in starting Feb 1, 2020. Security Deposit $2950 + $750 Pet (if applicable). Text (949) 734-4680 for a private showing. Make sure you include your name, property address and email with your inquiry.