Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

218 Cabrillo Street

218 Cabrillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 Cabrillo Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Eastside Costa Mesa, this detached single level home has two bedrooms and one bath with a large spacious private yard. The home has been updated with new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, modern bath and hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Parking: One car detached garage. Washer and dryer hookups on site. Pets accepted subject to review. No cats. Property is walking distance to great restaurants, shopping and supermarkets off 17th and 19th street. Tenants are responsible all utilities. Move in starting Feb 1, 2020. Security Deposit $2950 + $750 Pet (if applicable). Text (949) 734-4680 for a private showing. Make sure you include your name, property address and email with your inquiry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Cabrillo Street have any available units?
218 Cabrillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Cabrillo Street have?
Some of 218 Cabrillo Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Cabrillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 Cabrillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Cabrillo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Cabrillo Street is pet friendly.
Does 218 Cabrillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 218 Cabrillo Street offers parking.
Does 218 Cabrillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Cabrillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Cabrillo Street have a pool?
No, 218 Cabrillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 Cabrillo Street have accessible units?
No, 218 Cabrillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Cabrillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Cabrillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

