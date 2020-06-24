2155 Canyon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment for Rent in Costa Mesa off of Canyon and Victoria. Less than 2 miles from the beach. The entire unit has high-end wood tile flooring with carpeted bedrooms. Unit is on the 2nd floor. This apartment has large open living area with large covered balcony off living room. Larger master bedroom. 2 Car Detached Garage + private parking space included. Great professional neighbors. Property located close to the border of Huntington Beach in a nice area of Costa Mesa. Community Park close by. Rent is $2,675 and includes water/trash/gas and large 2 car detached garage + private parking space. Minimum 1 year lease. Small Pet OK with Pet Deposit. Unit is available and ready for move-in now. This unit will not last.