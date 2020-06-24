All apartments in Costa Mesa
2155 Canyon Drive

2155 Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2155 Canyon Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment for Rent in Costa Mesa off of Canyon and Victoria. Less than 2 miles from the beach. The entire unit has high-end wood tile flooring with carpeted bedrooms. Unit is on the 2nd floor. This apartment has large open living area with large covered balcony off living room. Larger master bedroom. 2 Car Detached Garage + private parking space included. Great professional neighbors. Property located close to the border of Huntington Beach in a nice area of Costa Mesa. Community Park close by. Rent is $2,675 and includes water/trash/gas and large 2 car detached garage + private parking space. Minimum 1 year lease. Small Pet OK with Pet Deposit. Unit is available and ready for move-in now. This unit will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Canyon Drive have any available units?
2155 Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2155 Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2155 Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2155 Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 2155 Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 2155 Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2155 Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
