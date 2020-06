Amenities

*-*-*3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family in Eastside Costa Mesa*-*-* - Completely remodeled 3-bedroom 1.5 bathroom single family home located in the highly desirable neighborhood of East-side Costa Mesa. Modern open layout with new flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and a large backyard perfect for entertaining. This single level home is on one of the best streets in the neighborhood with plenty of street parking. The Walk-ability Score is high with entertainment and dining options within walking distance. Access to the exceptional schools located in the Newport Mesa Unified School District is included with residency. The home features a large two car garage along with an over-sized outdoor space. Spend your summer days in this spacious backyard and walk to various outdoor offerings including the Back Bay and lush local parks. Come see what this upgraded home has to offer. 12 Month Unfurnished lease. Pets OK.



