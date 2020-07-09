Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2128 Raleigh Ave Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath & Office - Mid Century Modern Home, Costa Mesa with expansive yard - Mid-century modern style. Newly remodeled interior (completed 2018) by WAL Workshop; includes new kitchen, bathrooms, polished concrete floors, insulated roof (cooler summer temps), tankless water heater (always hot showers!), heater, expansive artificial turf backyard, and a beautiful low-water garden. Enclosed cul-de-sac street with permit parking. Tenant pays all utilities. Appliance repairs to be paid by the tenant. Pets allowed with pet $600 deposit/ea. & broker commission flat rate $500. $6 application fee for online processing.



Virtual tour available at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8YCT7omENvX



No A/C. no refrigerator. not furnished. Central heating and air with skylight for passive solar ventilation. Custom built-in furniture and cabinets throughout. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the 2-car garage accessible from the Office.



Contact Owner directly 760-473-0994



