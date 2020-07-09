All apartments in Costa Mesa
2128 Raleigh Ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2128 Raleigh Ave

2128 Raleigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2128 Raleigh Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2128 Raleigh Ave Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath & Office - Mid Century Modern Home, Costa Mesa with expansive yard - Mid-century modern style. Newly remodeled interior (completed 2018) by WAL Workshop; includes new kitchen, bathrooms, polished concrete floors, insulated roof (cooler summer temps), tankless water heater (always hot showers!), heater, expansive artificial turf backyard, and a beautiful low-water garden. Enclosed cul-de-sac street with permit parking. Tenant pays all utilities. Appliance repairs to be paid by the tenant. Pets allowed with pet $600 deposit/ea. & broker commission flat rate $500. $6 application fee for online processing.

Virtual tour available at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8YCT7omENvX

No A/C. no refrigerator. not furnished. Central heating and air with skylight for passive solar ventilation. Custom built-in furniture and cabinets throughout. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the 2-car garage accessible from the Office.

Contact Owner directly 760-473-0994

(RLNE5792617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Raleigh Ave have any available units?
2128 Raleigh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Raleigh Ave have?
Some of 2128 Raleigh Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Raleigh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Raleigh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Raleigh Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 Raleigh Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2128 Raleigh Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Raleigh Ave offers parking.
Does 2128 Raleigh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Raleigh Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Raleigh Ave have a pool?
No, 2128 Raleigh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Raleigh Ave have accessible units?
No, 2128 Raleigh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Raleigh Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 Raleigh Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

