Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:20 AM

2104 Santa Ana Avenue

2104 Santa Ana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Picture perfect, secluded back of lot location. Recently remodeled throughout. A beautiful open
floorplan featuring a gourmet kitchen with upscale gas Stainless Steel Range and oven, dishwasher and
side by side refrigerator, quartz counters and shaker style cabinetry. Two large bedrooms with mirrored
wardrobe doors and ceiling fans. Remodeled bath with porcelain tile oversize shower and tile floors,
shaker style cabinet with quartz top and new toilet and upscale fixtures. Dual pane windows
throughout. Wood burning fireplace with hearth and cathedral ceilings in main rooms. Private backyard
with block wall fencing and RV access, also extra gated recreation zone. Covered patio off kitchen/dining
area. One car attached garage with full size washer and dryer hookups and door leading to back yard.
Great East Side Costa Mesa location walking distance to Elementary School, close to dining and
entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Santa Ana Avenue have any available units?
2104 Santa Ana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Santa Ana Avenue have?
Some of 2104 Santa Ana Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Santa Ana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Santa Ana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Santa Ana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Santa Ana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2104 Santa Ana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Santa Ana Avenue offers parking.
Does 2104 Santa Ana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Santa Ana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Santa Ana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2104 Santa Ana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Santa Ana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2104 Santa Ana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Santa Ana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Santa Ana Avenue has units with dishwashers.

