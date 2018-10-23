2104 Santa Ana Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Picture perfect, secluded back of lot location. Recently remodeled throughout. A beautiful open

floorplan featuring a gourmet kitchen with upscale gas Stainless Steel Range and oven, dishwasher and

side by side refrigerator, quartz counters and shaker style cabinetry. Two large bedrooms with mirrored

wardrobe doors and ceiling fans. Remodeled bath with porcelain tile oversize shower and tile floors,

shaker style cabinet with quartz top and new toilet and upscale fixtures. Dual pane windows

throughout. Wood burning fireplace with hearth and cathedral ceilings in main rooms. Private backyard

with block wall fencing and RV access, also extra gated recreation zone. Covered patio off kitchen/dining

area. One car attached garage with full size washer and dryer hookups and door leading to back yard.

Great East Side Costa Mesa location walking distance to Elementary School, close to dining and

entertainment.