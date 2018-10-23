2104 Santa Ana Avenue

Amenities
Picture perfect, secluded back of lot location. Recently remodeled throughout. A beautiful open
floorplan featuring a gourmet kitchen with upscale gas Stainless Steel Range and oven, dishwasher and
side by side refrigerator, quartz counters and shaker style cabinetry. Two large bedrooms with mirrored
wardrobe doors and ceiling fans. Remodeled bath with porcelain tile oversize shower and tile floors,
shaker style cabinet with quartz top and new toilet and upscale fixtures. Dual pane windows
throughout. Wood burning fireplace with hearth and cathedral ceilings in main rooms. Private backyard
with block wall fencing and RV access, also extra gated recreation zone. Covered patio off kitchen/dining
area. One car attached garage with full size washer and dryer hookups and door leading to back yard.
Great East Side Costa Mesa location walking distance to Elementary School, close to dining and
entertainment.