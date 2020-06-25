All apartments in Costa Mesa
2073 Federal Avenue
2073 Federal Avenue

2073 Federal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2073 Federal Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Updated and freshly painted! Come live in the big tree neighborhood of Canyon Park. This cozy little cottage is deep in the interior of the tract, but still has easy access to stroll to all the fun new West Costa Mesa venues nearby, including MoonGoat Coffee, 2345 Pizza, Westend, and The Wayfarer. Light and bright home has laminate or tile flooring throughout (no carpet), updated kitchen with gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, gooseneck sink faucet, and lots of cupboard space. Refrigerator is included. Spa-quality bathroom has subway tile, pedestal sink, and elevated bathtub/shower. 3 good-sized bedrooms, all with updated dual-pane vinyl windows and 2" white blinds. Middle bedroom has a vinyl slider out to the retro screened porch where you can add more lounging space to enjoy the low maintenance back yard full of fruit trees and a couple of planter boxes if you're a gardener. Forced air furnace, washer included in the utility room (just bring your gas dryer). Old school picnic table on the side patio is perfect for all the barbeques. Single car garage and long driveway. A short walk or bike ride to Canyon Park and trails to the beach! Gardener provided, pets welcome! Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2073 Federal Avenue have any available units?
2073 Federal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2073 Federal Avenue have?
Some of 2073 Federal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2073 Federal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2073 Federal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2073 Federal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2073 Federal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2073 Federal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2073 Federal Avenue offers parking.
Does 2073 Federal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2073 Federal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2073 Federal Avenue have a pool?
No, 2073 Federal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2073 Federal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2073 Federal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2073 Federal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2073 Federal Avenue has units with dishwashers.

