2073 Federal Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Updated and freshly painted! Come live in the big tree neighborhood of Canyon Park. This cozy little cottage is deep in the interior of the tract, but still has easy access to stroll to all the fun new West Costa Mesa venues nearby, including MoonGoat Coffee, 2345 Pizza, Westend, and The Wayfarer. Light and bright home has laminate or tile flooring throughout (no carpet), updated kitchen with gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, gooseneck sink faucet, and lots of cupboard space. Refrigerator is included. Spa-quality bathroom has subway tile, pedestal sink, and elevated bathtub/shower. 3 good-sized bedrooms, all with updated dual-pane vinyl windows and 2" white blinds. Middle bedroom has a vinyl slider out to the retro screened porch where you can add more lounging space to enjoy the low maintenance back yard full of fruit trees and a couple of planter boxes if you're a gardener. Forced air furnace, washer included in the utility room (just bring your gas dryer). Old school picnic table on the side patio is perfect for all the barbeques. Single car garage and long driveway. A short walk or bike ride to Canyon Park and trails to the beach! Gardener provided, pets welcome! Available now.