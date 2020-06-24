204 Wellesley Ave

Amenities

We are UCLA students leaving US for the summer, big, new house for rent, THREE bedrooms and THREE bathrooms, with a big master room.

The house is near Sawtelle, 10 minutes driving distance from UCLA, 10 minutes walk to Sawtelle, which is a great place for shopping and eating out. The place is really spatial, it would be a great stay for anyone who wants to go to summer session, or just stay in LA from June 3 to September 15. Furnitures would be put in later, water and electric included in the rent. There is in-house laundry machine and dryer, so it is really convenient.

We are looking for three or more people, as you can see the place is really spatial, and the price is negotiable.