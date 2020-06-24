All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 204 Wellesley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
204 Wellesley Ave
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:54 AM

204 Wellesley Ave

204 Wellesley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Central Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

204 Wellesley Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
We are UCLA students leaving US for the summer, big, new house for rent, THREE bedrooms and THREE bathrooms, with a big master room.
The house is near Sawtelle, 10 minutes driving distance from UCLA, 10 minutes walk to Sawtelle, which is a great place for shopping and eating out. The place is really spatial, it would be a great stay for anyone who wants to go to summer session, or just stay in LA from June 3 to September 15. Furnitures would be put in later, water and electric included in the rent. There is in-house laundry machine and dryer, so it is really convenient.
We are looking for three or more people, as you can see the place is really spatial, and the price is negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Wellesley Ave have any available units?
204 Wellesley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 204 Wellesley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
204 Wellesley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Wellesley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 204 Wellesley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 204 Wellesley Ave offer parking?
No, 204 Wellesley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 204 Wellesley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Wellesley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Wellesley Ave have a pool?
No, 204 Wellesley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 204 Wellesley Ave have accessible units?
No, 204 Wellesley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Wellesley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Wellesley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Wellesley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Wellesley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine