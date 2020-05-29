2036 Paloma Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Single level home with a magical design blending a modern vibe of concrete and stainless steel with warm tones and pops of color. Open concept with high ceilings, gorgeous natural lighting, and surround sound throughout. The kitchen features polished concrete countertops, built-in tower fridge and freezer, spacious walk-in pantry, and bar-top center island seating. Two living spaces with a dual-sided fireplace warms the room. Large dining room has gorgeous skylights and opens up with sliding glass doors to the backyard. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to an office with a sliding barn door. The master is stunning with designer carpet, a dual-sided fireplace, and a walk-in closet. Master bath is upgraded with cement countertops, a soaking tub, and heated floors. Guest bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. 2 car garage. Tankless water heater. Two Peaceful outdoor spaces - a front courtyard, plus a backyard with covered patio. Available (furnished) for $5300 per month. Rent includes washer/dryer, fridge, gardener and up to $300 in utilities for: water, trash, electric and gas. Cable/Internet is separate paid by tenant. 2-3 month rental term preferred. Pets will be considered with additional deposit.