Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:47 PM

2036 Paloma Drive

2036 Paloma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2036 Paloma Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Single level home with a magical design blending a modern vibe of concrete and stainless steel with warm tones and pops of color. Open concept with high ceilings, gorgeous natural lighting, and surround sound throughout. The kitchen features polished concrete countertops, built-in tower fridge and freezer, spacious walk-in pantry, and bar-top center island seating. Two living spaces with a dual-sided fireplace warms the room. Large dining room has gorgeous skylights and opens up with sliding glass doors to the backyard. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to an office with a sliding barn door. The master is stunning with designer carpet, a dual-sided fireplace, and a walk-in closet. Master bath is upgraded with cement countertops, a soaking tub, and heated floors. Guest bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. 2 car garage. Tankless water heater. Two Peaceful outdoor spaces - a front courtyard, plus a backyard with covered patio. Available (furnished) for $5300 per month. Rent includes washer/dryer, fridge, gardener and up to $300 in utilities for: water, trash, electric and gas. Cable/Internet is separate paid by tenant. 2-3 month rental term preferred. Pets will be considered with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Paloma Drive have any available units?
2036 Paloma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 Paloma Drive have?
Some of 2036 Paloma Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 Paloma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Paloma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Paloma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 Paloma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2036 Paloma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Paloma Drive offers parking.
Does 2036 Paloma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2036 Paloma Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Paloma Drive have a pool?
No, 2036 Paloma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Paloma Drive have accessible units?
No, 2036 Paloma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Paloma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Paloma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
