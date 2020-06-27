1970 Church St

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Single Family Home For Rent in Eastside Costa Mesa - This two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has everything you've been looking for! Located close to major freeways, beaches, and is even within walking distance to the Triangle and Mother's Market.
Property Highlights:
Hardwood floors throughout
Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms
Dishwasher, gas oven range, and microwave included
Breakfast nook with bay window
Fireplace with tiled mantel
Large, arched windows
Ample amount of storage
Mirrored bedroom closet doors
Upgraded bathrooms
Attached 2 car garage
1 on site additional parking space
Washer/dryer hook ups in garage
All utilities paid for by tenant.
We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease).
