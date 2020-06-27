All apartments in Costa Mesa
1970 Church St

1970 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

1970 Church Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Single Family Home For Rent in Eastside Costa Mesa - This two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has everything you've been looking for! Located close to major freeways, beaches, and is even within walking distance to the Triangle and Mother's Market.

Property Highlights:
Hardwood floors throughout
Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms
Dishwasher, gas oven range, and microwave included
Breakfast nook with bay window
Fireplace with tiled mantel
Large, arched windows
Ample amount of storage
Mirrored bedroom closet doors
Upgraded bathrooms
Attached 2 car garage
1 on site additional parking space
Washer/dryer hook ups in garage

All utilities paid for by tenant.

We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease).

Please call Tim Carr Group at 949.631.7777 to schedule a viewing.

BRE# 01968681
www.TCGRentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 Church St have any available units?
1970 Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1970 Church St have?
Some of 1970 Church St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 Church St currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Church St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1970 Church St is pet friendly.
Does 1970 Church St offer parking?
Yes, 1970 Church St offers parking.
Does 1970 Church St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 Church St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Church St have a pool?
No, 1970 Church St does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Church St have accessible units?
No, 1970 Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Church St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1970 Church St has units with dishwashers.
