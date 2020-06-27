1970 Church St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Single Family Home For Rent in Eastside Costa Mesa - This two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has everything you've been looking for! Located close to major freeways, beaches, and is even within walking distance to the Triangle and Mother's Market.



Property Highlights:

Hardwood floors throughout

Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms

Dishwasher, gas oven range, and microwave included

Breakfast nook with bay window

Fireplace with tiled mantel

Large, arched windows

Ample amount of storage

Mirrored bedroom closet doors

Upgraded bathrooms

Attached 2 car garage

1 on site additional parking space

Washer/dryer hook ups in garage



All utilities paid for by tenant.



We are generally a pet restricted property, however, there are exceptions under state and federal laws. Looking for long term tenant (1 Year Lease).



Please call Tim Carr Group at 949.631.7777 to schedule a viewing.



BRE# 01968681

www.TCGRentals.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5024888)