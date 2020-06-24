Rent Calculator
193 Magnolia St
193 Magnolia Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
193 Magnolia Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment that is a must see!
This apartment has a great 2 car garage and an amazing laundry room with plenty of storage room. It has both a patio and a balcony!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4963469)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 193 Magnolia St have any available units?
193 Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 193 Magnolia St have?
Some of 193 Magnolia St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 193 Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
193 Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Magnolia St pet-friendly?
No, 193 Magnolia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 193 Magnolia St offer parking?
Yes, 193 Magnolia St offers parking.
Does 193 Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 193 Magnolia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Magnolia St have a pool?
No, 193 Magnolia St does not have a pool.
Does 193 Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 193 Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 193 Magnolia St has units with dishwashers.
