1920 Fullerton Avenue

A 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage on a corner lot with 2 single car garages. This property also has a separate room behind one of the garages for use as an office, hobby room, or playroom. It has a enclosed back yard. The kitchen has a large breakfast nook at one end with built-in corner cabinets. Washer and dryer hook-ups are in the kitchen. Plenty of extra room for a large refrigerator. There is a large patio cover off the back door which leads to a door to one of the garages and the other door allows for entrance into the extra room. Plenty of backyard space to move around in and storage space behind the 2nd garage. This was built in 1938 and still has most of the original built-in cabinetry. Walking distance to the Triangle Center, Mother's Market, and other nearby businesses.