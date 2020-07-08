All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

1920 Fullerton Avenue

1920 Fullerton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Fullerton Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
A 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage on a corner lot with 2 single car garages. This property also has a separate room behind one of the garages for use as an office, hobby room, or playroom. It has a enclosed back yard. The kitchen has a large breakfast nook at one end with built-in corner cabinets. Washer and dryer hook-ups are in the kitchen. Plenty of extra room for a large refrigerator. There is a large patio cover off the back door which leads to a door to one of the garages and the other door allows for entrance into the extra room. Plenty of backyard space to move around in and storage space behind the 2nd garage. This was built in 1938 and still has most of the original built-in cabinetry. Walking distance to the Triangle Center, Mother's Market, and other nearby businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
1920 Fullerton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 1920 Fullerton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Fullerton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Fullerton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1920 Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Fullerton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1920 Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Fullerton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1920 Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1920 Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Fullerton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

