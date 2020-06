Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Come see this cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Costa Mesa townhome! Brand new stainless steel range and dishwasher with freshly painted kitchen cabinets. Patio is perfect for summer days and located between unit and attached garage. Fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom located downstairs. Enjoy the community swimming pool and peaceful living.

Conveniently located near Triangle Square, shopping centers, freeways and just minutes from the beach!