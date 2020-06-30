184 Lexington Lane

Amenities

Costa Mesa Condo in The Monticello Community - This is a 1,120 square foot condo featuring 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms, laminate wood flooring and plush carpets in the nice sized bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This is a very clean home with a private courtyard, laundry area, community pool and spa, and a spacious attached two car garage. Close to 55, 73 and 405 Freeways. Nearby schools include College Park Elementary School, Missio Dei Preparatory Academy and Costa Mesa High School. The closest grocery stores are Albertsons and Stater Bros. Markets and close to Civic Center Park, Wilson Street Park and Lindbergh School Park. Available now!



(RLNE4473259)