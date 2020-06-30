All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 184 Lexington Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
184 Lexington Lane
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

184 Lexington Lane

184 Lexington Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Central Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

184 Lexington Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Costa Mesa Condo in The Monticello Community - This is a 1,120 square foot condo featuring 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms, laminate wood flooring and plush carpets in the nice sized bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This is a very clean home with a private courtyard, laundry area, community pool and spa, and a spacious attached two car garage. Close to 55, 73 and 405 Freeways. Nearby schools include College Park Elementary School, Missio Dei Preparatory Academy and Costa Mesa High School. The closest grocery stores are Albertsons and Stater Bros. Markets and close to Civic Center Park, Wilson Street Park and Lindbergh School Park. Available now!

(RLNE4473259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Lexington Lane have any available units?
184 Lexington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Lexington Lane have?
Some of 184 Lexington Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Lexington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
184 Lexington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Lexington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 Lexington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 184 Lexington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 184 Lexington Lane offers parking.
Does 184 Lexington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Lexington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Lexington Lane have a pool?
Yes, 184 Lexington Lane has a pool.
Does 184 Lexington Lane have accessible units?
No, 184 Lexington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Lexington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Lexington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine