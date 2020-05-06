All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

175 Costa Mesa Street

175 Costa Mesa Street · No Longer Available
Location

175 Costa Mesa Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
FRONT HOUSE: Brand New Luxurious Single Family Home in the front with small one bedroom unit in back, also available. Built in 2019 this amazing home is one of a kind. This immaculate 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home with 4 car garage and a secondary 1 Bedroom rental unit or guest suite radiates quality construction and design. The open concept floorplan focuses on indoor/outdoor living highlighted by LaCantina sliding doors from both the Kitchen and Living room. The Professional grade designer kitchen features Bertazzoni appliances, Custom Frame-less European Kitchen Cabinetry, open shelving, and a walk through butler's pantry. The large master suite features vaulted ceilings, custom reclaimed wood shelving, a linear fireplace, his/hers walk-in closets and a master bathroom featuring an oversized marble shower, free-standing tub and separate his and her marble vanities. With laundry hookups upstairs and en suite baths in each bedroom, this home is the epitome of easy living. This home is zoned R-2 and features a back unit, which can be used as a connected in-law suite which is also available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Costa Mesa Street have any available units?
175 Costa Mesa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Costa Mesa Street have?
Some of 175 Costa Mesa Street's amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Costa Mesa Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 Costa Mesa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Costa Mesa Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 Costa Mesa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 175 Costa Mesa Street offer parking?
Yes, 175 Costa Mesa Street offers parking.
Does 175 Costa Mesa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Costa Mesa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Costa Mesa Street have a pool?
No, 175 Costa Mesa Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 Costa Mesa Street have accessible units?
No, 175 Costa Mesa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Costa Mesa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Costa Mesa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

