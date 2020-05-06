175 Costa Mesa Street

Amenities

w/d hookup new construction garage walk in closets guest suite fireplace

FRONT HOUSE: Brand New Luxurious Single Family Home in the front with small one bedroom unit in back, also available. Built in 2019 this amazing home is one of a kind. This immaculate 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home with 4 car garage and a secondary 1 Bedroom rental unit or guest suite radiates quality construction and design. The open concept floorplan focuses on indoor/outdoor living highlighted by LaCantina sliding doors from both the Kitchen and Living room. The Professional grade designer kitchen features Bertazzoni appliances, Custom Frame-less European Kitchen Cabinetry, open shelving, and a walk through butler's pantry. The large master suite features vaulted ceilings, custom reclaimed wood shelving, a linear fireplace, his/hers walk-in closets and a master bathroom featuring an oversized marble shower, free-standing tub and separate his and her marble vanities. With laundry hookups upstairs and en suite baths in each bedroom, this home is the epitome of easy living. This home is zoned R-2 and features a back unit, which can be used as a connected in-law suite which is also available for lease.