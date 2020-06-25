All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:15 AM

170 Admiral Way - 1

170 Admiral Way · No Longer Available
Location

170 Admiral Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished model perfect two bedroom and two and a half bathroom townhome in gated community in Eastside Costa Mesa! Fully furnished property with new plantation shutters, fresh paint, high end appliances and it even has a Murphy bed for guests! Property being offered as a 6 month rental. Will consider corporate housing options as well for 31 day agreements at a minimum. No smoking and no pets. Available Sept 25, 2019.

Property Managed by: Anchor West Properties
DRE Broker License: 02078075

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Admiral Way - 1 have any available units?
170 Admiral Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Admiral Way - 1 have?
Some of 170 Admiral Way - 1's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Admiral Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
170 Admiral Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Admiral Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 170 Admiral Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 170 Admiral Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 170 Admiral Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 170 Admiral Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Admiral Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Admiral Way - 1 have a pool?
No, 170 Admiral Way - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 170 Admiral Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 170 Admiral Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Admiral Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Admiral Way - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
