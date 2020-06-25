170 Admiral Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished model perfect two bedroom and two and a half bathroom townhome in gated community in Eastside Costa Mesa! Fully furnished property with new plantation shutters, fresh paint, high end appliances and it even has a Murphy bed for guests! Property being offered as a 6 month rental. Will consider corporate housing options as well for 31 day agreements at a minimum. No smoking and no pets. Available Sept 25, 2019.



Property Managed by: Anchor West Properties

DRE Broker License: 02078075