Costa Mesa, CA
1694 Shoreline Way
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 PM

1694 Shoreline Way

1694 Shoreline Way · No Longer Available
Location

1694 Shoreline Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Modern Townhome with roof top deck for view!! Newly community at Superior Pointe West Side in city of Costa Mesa. Come to enjoy this Contemporary three story townhouse. It features 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath with views from all angles and extra Lounge at main floor & full bath perfect to use as excise room or office. Level 2 provided with Gallery Kitchen, bright living room and formal dining room with designer touch throughout. Level 3 features master bedroom and two additional rooms that surrounding with windows for natural lights and views. Continue with stairway lead to roof top desk to enjoy the spectacular city views and ocean breeze . This home partially furnished with sofa, dining table set and Patio set for occupant to enjoy as well as built-in refrigerator , washer/dryer. Great. Two car garage attached for direct access. Prime corner location & walking distance to shopping center and restaurant. Min to beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1694 Shoreline Way have any available units?
1694 Shoreline Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1694 Shoreline Way have?
Some of 1694 Shoreline Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1694 Shoreline Way currently offering any rent specials?
1694 Shoreline Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 Shoreline Way pet-friendly?
No, 1694 Shoreline Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1694 Shoreline Way offer parking?
Yes, 1694 Shoreline Way offers parking.
Does 1694 Shoreline Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1694 Shoreline Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 Shoreline Way have a pool?
No, 1694 Shoreline Way does not have a pool.
Does 1694 Shoreline Way have accessible units?
No, 1694 Shoreline Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 Shoreline Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1694 Shoreline Way has units with dishwashers.
