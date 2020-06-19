1687 Topanga

Amenities
Fully furnished, End unit, Located in the heart of Costa Mesa and it is approximately one mile from the ocean. This three level home comes with a
fourth level rooftop terrace for your entertainment and relax. The living space in the 1st floor can be used as an office with a deck,half bathroom and 2 car garage. In the 2nd floor, there are a spacious living room with a deck, gourmet kitchen, dinning room and half bathroom.The third level shows a Master bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet, and two extra bedrooms and a full bathroom. All stairs have been upgraded with carpet, the rest area has wood floor throughout.The house is easy access to the 55, the 405 and the 5 freeways.