Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1687 Topanga
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:06 PM

1687 Topanga

1687 Topanga · No Longer Available
Location

1687 Topanga, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished, End unit, Located in the heart of Costa Mesa and it is approximately one mile from the ocean. This three level home comes with a
fourth level rooftop terrace for your entertainment and relax. The living space in the 1st floor can be used as an office with a deck,half bathroom and 2 car garage. In the 2nd floor, there are a spacious living room with a deck, gourmet kitchen, dinning room and half bathroom.The third level shows a Master bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet, and two extra bedrooms and a full bathroom. All stairs have been upgraded with carpet, the rest area has wood floor throughout.The house is easy access to the 55, the 405 and the 5 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 Topanga have any available units?
1687 Topanga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1687 Topanga have?
Some of 1687 Topanga's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1687 Topanga currently offering any rent specials?
1687 Topanga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 Topanga pet-friendly?
No, 1687 Topanga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1687 Topanga offer parking?
Yes, 1687 Topanga offers parking.
Does 1687 Topanga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1687 Topanga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 Topanga have a pool?
No, 1687 Topanga does not have a pool.
Does 1687 Topanga have accessible units?
No, 1687 Topanga does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 Topanga have units with dishwashers?
No, 1687 Topanga does not have units with dishwashers.

