1687 Topanga

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished, End unit, Located in the heart of Costa Mesa and it is approximately one mile from the ocean. This three level home comes with a

fourth level rooftop terrace for your entertainment and relax. The living space in the 1st floor can be used as an office with a deck,half bathroom and 2 car garage. In the 2nd floor, there are a spacious living room with a deck, gourmet kitchen, dinning room and half bathroom.The third level shows a Master bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet, and two extra bedrooms and a full bathroom. All stairs have been upgraded with carpet, the rest area has wood floor throughout.The house is easy access to the 55, the 405 and the 5 freeways.