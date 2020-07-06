All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1649 Pocomo Way

1649 Pocomo Way · No Longer Available
Location

1649 Pocomo Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Lighthouse Development Single Family Home - Spectacular Ocean Views - Lighthouse plan 2 home with unobstructed ocean views! The home boasts 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths with a bonus office on the first floor. The home is located at the front of the development so there is nothing obstructing the 180 ocean view from every level and almost every bedroom. The SoCal weather can be enjoyed from the private rooftop deck where you can take in the expansive ocean views in one direction and snow capped mountains in the other. The tri-level home has inside access from the 2 car garage. There are 2 additional spots in front of the garage under a covered carport. The second level has a large open concept living space with a balcony and the kitchen has a large island with all high-end appliances. There is a bedroom and full bath on the second level that is perfect for guests as well as an indoor laundry room. 3 more bedrooms including the master suite are on the 3rd level. This home has been impeccably designed and no expense spared. Greek hardwood floors and custom shades installed throughout. Large windows providing great natural light on every level. Decorative tile in the bathrooms and laundry room. Pendant lighting in the dining room and kitchen.

The complex includes a pool & playground for the residents and is centrally located providing easy access to the shops and restaurants on 17th Street and the Newport beaches.

(RLNE4429223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 Pocomo Way have any available units?
1649 Pocomo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1649 Pocomo Way have?
Some of 1649 Pocomo Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 Pocomo Way currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Pocomo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Pocomo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1649 Pocomo Way is pet friendly.
Does 1649 Pocomo Way offer parking?
Yes, 1649 Pocomo Way offers parking.
Does 1649 Pocomo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 Pocomo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Pocomo Way have a pool?
Yes, 1649 Pocomo Way has a pool.
Does 1649 Pocomo Way have accessible units?
No, 1649 Pocomo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 Pocomo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1649 Pocomo Way does not have units with dishwashers.

