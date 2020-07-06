1649 Pocomo Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court carport on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Lighthouse Development Single Family Home - Spectacular Ocean Views - Lighthouse plan 2 home with unobstructed ocean views! The home boasts 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths with a bonus office on the first floor. The home is located at the front of the development so there is nothing obstructing the 180 ocean view from every level and almost every bedroom. The SoCal weather can be enjoyed from the private rooftop deck where you can take in the expansive ocean views in one direction and snow capped mountains in the other. The tri-level home has inside access from the 2 car garage. There are 2 additional spots in front of the garage under a covered carport. The second level has a large open concept living space with a balcony and the kitchen has a large island with all high-end appliances. There is a bedroom and full bath on the second level that is perfect for guests as well as an indoor laundry room. 3 more bedrooms including the master suite are on the 3rd level. This home has been impeccably designed and no expense spared. Greek hardwood floors and custom shades installed throughout. Large windows providing great natural light on every level. Decorative tile in the bathrooms and laundry room. Pendant lighting in the dining room and kitchen.



The complex includes a pool & playground for the residents and is centrally located providing easy access to the shops and restaurants on 17th Street and the Newport beaches.



(RLNE4429223)