Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1641 Iowa Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

1641 Iowa Street

1641 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Prime location in exclusive Mesa Verde neighborhood of hip Costa Mesa. Lovely 2-story unit with large private patio to enjoy - feels like a townhouse! Rent includes water & trash! The main floor is open and welcoming. The kitchen is open to the living space and has a breakfast bar area. The dining area flows seamlessly from the living space as well. Sliders extend the living space out to the giant quiet patio that enjoys refreshing ocean breezes. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms. The master bedroom is generous in size and has 2 closets. The second bedroom is also a good size. The upstairs bathroom has an elegant vanity and large shower/tub combination. Other highlights include central heat and AC for the hot summer days that are ahead. Perfect patio for bbq's, gardening and more. Attached one car garage with laundry (washer/dryer included!) and assigned parking space right next to garage. The community has a sparkling pool too. Easy freeway access. Walk to shops, schools, parks, hop on the river trail and bike to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Iowa Street have any available units?
1641 Iowa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Iowa Street have?
Some of 1641 Iowa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Iowa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Iowa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Iowa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1641 Iowa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Iowa Street offers parking.
Does 1641 Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1641 Iowa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Iowa Street have a pool?
Yes, 1641 Iowa Street has a pool.
Does 1641 Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 1641 Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Iowa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

