1641 Iowa Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Prime location in exclusive Mesa Verde neighborhood of hip Costa Mesa. Lovely 2-story unit with large private patio to enjoy - feels like a townhouse! Rent includes water & trash! The main floor is open and welcoming. The kitchen is open to the living space and has a breakfast bar area. The dining area flows seamlessly from the living space as well. Sliders extend the living space out to the giant quiet patio that enjoys refreshing ocean breezes. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms. The master bedroom is generous in size and has 2 closets. The second bedroom is also a good size. The upstairs bathroom has an elegant vanity and large shower/tub combination. Other highlights include central heat and AC for the hot summer days that are ahead. Perfect patio for bbq's, gardening and more. Attached one car garage with laundry (washer/dryer included!) and assigned parking space right next to garage. The community has a sparkling pool too. Easy freeway access. Walk to shops, schools, parks, hop on the river trail and bike to the beach!