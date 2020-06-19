All apartments in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA
1298 Watson Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1298 Watson Avenue

1298 Watson Avenue · (949) 614-5409
Location

1298 Watson Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning, turn-key property now available for Lease in the Halecrest community. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story property has been completely remodeled from the ground up. Spacious yard with a covered patio that is perfect for entertaining. Open floorpan that leads from the kitchen to the living room. Brand new appliances, fixtures, flooring, kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms. Property has never been lived in since remodel. Close proximity to 405 & 73 Freeways, as well as shopping, dining, beaches and entertainment. In the highly desired Newport-Mesa school district. Gardner included. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1298 Watson Avenue have any available units?
1298 Watson Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1298 Watson Avenue have?
Some of 1298 Watson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1298 Watson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1298 Watson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 Watson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1298 Watson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1298 Watson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1298 Watson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1298 Watson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1298 Watson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 Watson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1298 Watson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1298 Watson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1298 Watson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 Watson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1298 Watson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
