1298 Watson Avenue

Stunning, turn-key property now available for Lease in the Halecrest community. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story property has been completely remodeled from the ground up. Spacious yard with a covered patio that is perfect for entertaining. Open floorpan that leads from the kitchen to the living room. Brand new appliances, fixtures, flooring, kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms. Property has never been lived in since remodel. Close proximity to 405 & 73 Freeways, as well as shopping, dining, beaches and entertainment. In the highly desired Newport-Mesa school district. Gardner included. Available for immediate move in.