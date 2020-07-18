1134 Austin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Look at this beautiful home in the center of Costa Mesa. A lovely single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home features open living room with fireplace and front bay window. Kitchen has granite counters with backsplash, breakfast bar, included appliances and refrigerator. Large sliding doors lead to a spacious back yard. Gardening service provided! New laminate flooring throughout the house. Recessed lighting and newly painted. Central Air Conditioning. New Roof. Master bedroom with on-suite bath. Master bathroom with tiled shower updated with flooring and new vanity. Large second bathroom with bathtub and built-in storage. Spacious second and third bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe closet doors. Large garage with laundry area, washer/dryer included. Large front yard featuring a drought tolerant design. Located close to elementary school, South Coast Plaza, Orange Coast College and Orange County Performing Arts Center and freeways.