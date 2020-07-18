All apartments in Costa Mesa
1134 Austin Street

1134 Austin Street · (949) 201-0467
Location

1134 Austin Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look at this beautiful home in the center of Costa Mesa. A lovely single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home features open living room with fireplace and front bay window. Kitchen has granite counters with backsplash, breakfast bar, included appliances and refrigerator. Large sliding doors lead to a spacious back yard. Gardening service provided! New laminate flooring throughout the house. Recessed lighting and newly painted. Central Air Conditioning. New Roof. Master bedroom with on-suite bath. Master bathroom with tiled shower updated with flooring and new vanity. Large second bathroom with bathtub and built-in storage. Spacious second and third bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe closet doors. Large garage with laundry area, washer/dryer included. Large front yard featuring a drought tolerant design. Located close to elementary school, South Coast Plaza, Orange Coast College and Orange County Performing Arts Center and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Austin Street have any available units?
1134 Austin Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 Austin Street have?
Some of 1134 Austin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Austin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Austin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Austin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1134 Austin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1134 Austin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1134 Austin Street offers parking.
Does 1134 Austin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1134 Austin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Austin Street have a pool?
No, 1134 Austin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1134 Austin Street have accessible units?
No, 1134 Austin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Austin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 Austin Street has units with dishwashers.
