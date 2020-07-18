1134 Austin Street

Amenities
Look at this beautiful home in the center of Costa Mesa. A lovely single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home features open living room with fireplace and front bay window. Kitchen has granite counters with backsplash, breakfast bar, included appliances and refrigerator. Large sliding doors lead to a spacious back yard. Gardening service provided! New laminate flooring throughout the house. Recessed lighting and newly painted. Central Air Conditioning. New Roof. Master bedroom with on-suite bath. Master bathroom with tiled shower updated with flooring and new vanity. Large second bathroom with bathtub and built-in storage. Spacious second and third bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe closet doors. Large garage with laundry area, washer/dryer included. Large front yard featuring a drought tolerant design. Located close to elementary school, South Coast Plaza, Orange Coast College and Orange County Performing Arts Center and freeways.