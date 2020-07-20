All apartments in Costa Mesa
1121 Dana Drive

1121 Dana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Dana Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in great neighborhood. Close to 1800 Square feet with Bonus room, living room, dining room, eat - in kitchen and laundry room! Includes refrigerator, washer/dryer microwave and dishwasher. Nice patio off kitchen, bonus room and Master leads to Huge back yard divided into two large yards with fencing and gates and a garden shed. Perfect set up for kids and gardens and even chickens! Partial cul-de-sac, safe street, great walking neighborhood. Annual Block Party, & more. (not the address) Available immediately!

https://sandiego.craigslist.org/csd/apa/6854209778.html

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30034

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4803260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Dana Drive have any available units?
1121 Dana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Dana Drive have?
Some of 1121 Dana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Dana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Dana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Dana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Dana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1121 Dana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Dana Drive offers parking.
Does 1121 Dana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Dana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Dana Drive have a pool?
No, 1121 Dana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Dana Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 Dana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Dana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Dana Drive has units with dishwashers.
