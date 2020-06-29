1111 S. Coast Dr

Amenities
Description
Spacious Condo in Downtown Costa Mesa! This lovely and very spacious two bedroom, two bathroom condo near downtown Costa Mesa has hardwood floors throughout with many great features. It has a wonderful, open floor plan with ceiling fans installed! Living room has a gas burning fireplace and access to a large private balcony! The community offers a pool and spa as well as easy access to all the local shops! Includes a tandem, 2-car garage, washer and dryer hookups, and central A/C. Pets okay, upon approval. Trash included.
$ 2,325 Per Month
Property Size: 1369
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Deposit: $2400
Amenities
Small Dogs Allowed
Cats Allowed
Garage
Large Dogs Allowed