Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1111 S. Coast Dr

1111 South Coast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1111 South Coast Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Description

Spacious Condo in Downtown Costa Mesa! This lovely and very spacious two bedroom, two bathroom condo near downtown Costa Mesa has hardwood floors throughout with many great features. It has a wonderful, open floor plan with ceiling fans installed! Living room has a gas burning fireplace and access to a large private balcony! The community offers a pool and spa as well as easy access to all the local shops! Includes a tandem, 2-car garage, washer and dryer hookups, and central A/C. Pets okay, upon approval. Trash included.

$ 2,325 Per Month

Property Size: 1369

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Deposit: $2400
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 S. Coast Dr have any available units?
1111 S. Coast Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 S. Coast Dr have?
Some of 1111 S. Coast Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 S. Coast Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1111 S. Coast Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 S. Coast Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 S. Coast Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1111 S. Coast Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1111 S. Coast Dr offers parking.
Does 1111 S. Coast Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 S. Coast Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 S. Coast Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1111 S. Coast Dr has a pool.
Does 1111 S. Coast Dr have accessible units?
No, 1111 S. Coast Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 S. Coast Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 S. Coast Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

