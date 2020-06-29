1111 S. Coast Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Description



Spacious Condo in Downtown Costa Mesa! This lovely and very spacious two bedroom, two bathroom condo near downtown Costa Mesa has hardwood floors throughout with many great features. It has a wonderful, open floor plan with ceiling fans installed! Living room has a gas burning fireplace and access to a large private balcony! The community offers a pool and spa as well as easy access to all the local shops! Includes a tandem, 2-car garage, washer and dryer hookups, and central A/C. Pets okay, upon approval. Trash included.



$ 2,325 Per Month



Property Size: 1369



Bedrooms: 2



Bathrooms: 2



Deposit: $2400

Amenities



Small Dogs Allowed

Cats Allowed

Garage

Large Dogs Allowed