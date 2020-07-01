1086 Stone Brook Lane

Amenities

Coastal lifestyle in this secluded resort-style community. Located in a serene little canyon surrounded by acres of wilderness trails and natural habitat with over 100 trees in the common areas alone. This home is just a short walk, jog or bike ride to the surf. Sea Bluff backs to Canyon Park and Talbert Nature preserve with trails to the beach right out your back gate. Dual master suites and three bathrooms with brand new stainless Samsung appliances, new fridge, gas range, micro, and dishwasher. Brand new carpet and paint throughout. Interior architectural features include an open floor plan, wood-beamed ceilings, skylights, high ceilings, shutters throughout, and a step up office area or library with a wood-burning fireplace. Direct access to your 2-car garage with built-in cabinets and storage. The laundry area is located in the garage as well. Private, fenced and gated brick courtyard entry with room for bbq and nice sitting area. Plus, an additional secluded brick patio in the back amidst the trees. Stay cool with the whole house fan. Association pool, spa, lit tennis court and clubhouse. Secluded, tranquil and serene community but located within minutes to all the nightlife, restaurants, and shopping on the Newport Beach peninsula, Pacific City in Huntington Beach, the Triangle and 17th st. in Costa Mesa, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, and Lido Village. 6 miles to John Wayne Airport. Costa Mesa's best-kept secret. Excellent credit and no pets.