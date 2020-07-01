All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:54 AM

1086 Stone Brook Lane

1086 Stone Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1086 Stone Brook Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Coastal lifestyle in this secluded resort-style community. Located in a serene little canyon surrounded by acres of wilderness trails and natural habitat with over 100 trees in the common areas alone. This home is just a short walk, jog or bike ride to the surf. Sea Bluff backs to Canyon Park and Talbert Nature preserve with trails to the beach right out your back gate. Dual master suites and three bathrooms with brand new stainless Samsung appliances, new fridge, gas range, micro, and dishwasher. Brand new carpet and paint throughout. Interior architectural features include an open floor plan, wood-beamed ceilings, skylights, high ceilings, shutters throughout, and a step up office area or library with a wood-burning fireplace. Direct access to your 2-car garage with built-in cabinets and storage. The laundry area is located in the garage as well. Private, fenced and gated brick courtyard entry with room for bbq and nice sitting area. Plus, an additional secluded brick patio in the back amidst the trees. Stay cool with the whole house fan. Association pool, spa, lit tennis court and clubhouse. Secluded, tranquil and serene community but located within minutes to all the nightlife, restaurants, and shopping on the Newport Beach peninsula, Pacific City in Huntington Beach, the Triangle and 17th st. in Costa Mesa, South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, and Lido Village. 6 miles to John Wayne Airport. Costa Mesa's best-kept secret. Excellent credit and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1086 Stone Brook Lane have any available units?
1086 Stone Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1086 Stone Brook Lane have?
Some of 1086 Stone Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1086 Stone Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1086 Stone Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1086 Stone Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1086 Stone Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1086 Stone Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1086 Stone Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 1086 Stone Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1086 Stone Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1086 Stone Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1086 Stone Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 1086 Stone Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1086 Stone Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1086 Stone Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1086 Stone Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.

