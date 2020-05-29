1068 Townhouse Dr

Amenities

Fully Remodeled, Contemporary Costa Mesa Townhouse for Lease - Entirely remodeled with a fresh, contemporary look, this Costa Mesa townhouse will go quick! Tons of large windows let in plenty of natural sunlight in every room of this home. A gorgeous kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances is a cook's dream. The adjoining dining area opens to a private patio. A fireplace adds to the ambiance and aesthetic of the spacious living room. The downstairs also features new hardwood floors and tile, a full bath, deep coat/storage closet, and direct access to the 2-car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups! No need to worry about bedroom size here. All 3 bedrooms are generously-sized with vaulted ceilings, designer carpet, and brand new ceiling fans. The master is extra large with its own sink/vanity area and a walk-in closet. Located right by Talbert and Fairview Parks, OC Fair & Event Center, a short drive from the 55 FWY and 10 minutes from both Newport and Huntington Beach.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4656058)