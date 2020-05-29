All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 1068 Townhouse Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1068 Townhouse Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1068 Townhouse Dr

1068 Townhouse Drive · (877) 957-6677 ext. 5004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1068 Townhouse Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1068 Townhouse Dr · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled, Contemporary Costa Mesa Townhouse for Lease - Entirely remodeled with a fresh, contemporary look, this Costa Mesa townhouse will go quick! Tons of large windows let in plenty of natural sunlight in every room of this home. A gorgeous kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances is a cook's dream. The adjoining dining area opens to a private patio. A fireplace adds to the ambiance and aesthetic of the spacious living room. The downstairs also features new hardwood floors and tile, a full bath, deep coat/storage closet, and direct access to the 2-car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups! No need to worry about bedroom size here. All 3 bedrooms are generously-sized with vaulted ceilings, designer carpet, and brand new ceiling fans. The master is extra large with its own sink/vanity area and a walk-in closet. Located right by Talbert and Fairview Parks, OC Fair & Event Center, a short drive from the 55 FWY and 10 minutes from both Newport and Huntington Beach.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Townhouse Dr have any available units?
1068 Townhouse Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 Townhouse Dr have?
Some of 1068 Townhouse Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Townhouse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Townhouse Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Townhouse Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1068 Townhouse Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 1068 Townhouse Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1068 Townhouse Dr does offer parking.
Does 1068 Townhouse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 Townhouse Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Townhouse Dr have a pool?
No, 1068 Townhouse Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Townhouse Dr have accessible units?
No, 1068 Townhouse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Townhouse Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Townhouse Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1068 Townhouse Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity