All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 106 Yorktown Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
106 Yorktown Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:06 AM

106 Yorktown Lane

106 Yorktown Lane · (714) 928-4682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Central Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

106 Yorktown Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Available now in a prime location, come see this updated 3 bedroom townhome centrally situated in the Monticello Townhomes. Modern UPDATED KITCHEN and UPDATED BATHROOMS! Close to freeways, Vanguard University & OCC, beaches, shops, malls, park, schools and more! Unit faces quiet greenbelt and has 2-car garage. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. Kitchen has new shaker style white cabinetry, sleek countertops, large pantry and newer appliances. Great open layout and sun-filled private patio. Laundry hookups too! One bathroom with shower downstairs and full bathroom upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs and the master has a HUGE walk-in closet with organizers! Plenty of storage in the garage and in large closet under the stairs. This is a great community to call home and the complex has 2 pools, spas and club house closeby. Plenty of guest parking close to property and one parking permit decal for any spot market 'permit' so there is easily PARKING FOR 3 CARS. Water & trash are included too! Neutral paint colors, smooth ceilings, dual pane windows... move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Yorktown Lane have any available units?
106 Yorktown Lane has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Yorktown Lane have?
Some of 106 Yorktown Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Yorktown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
106 Yorktown Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Yorktown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 106 Yorktown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 106 Yorktown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 106 Yorktown Lane does offer parking.
Does 106 Yorktown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Yorktown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Yorktown Lane have a pool?
Yes, 106 Yorktown Lane has a pool.
Does 106 Yorktown Lane have accessible units?
No, 106 Yorktown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Yorktown Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Yorktown Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 106 Yorktown Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity