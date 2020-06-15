106 Yorktown Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

Available now in a prime location, come see this updated 3 bedroom townhome centrally situated in the Monticello Townhomes. Modern UPDATED KITCHEN and UPDATED BATHROOMS! Close to freeways, Vanguard University & OCC, beaches, shops, malls, park, schools and more! Unit faces quiet greenbelt and has 2-car garage. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. Kitchen has new shaker style white cabinetry, sleek countertops, large pantry and newer appliances. Great open layout and sun-filled private patio. Laundry hookups too! One bathroom with shower downstairs and full bathroom upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs and the master has a HUGE walk-in closet with organizers! Plenty of storage in the garage and in large closet under the stairs. This is a great community to call home and the complex has 2 pools, spas and club house closeby. Plenty of guest parking close to property and one parking permit decal for any spot market 'permit' so there is easily PARKING FOR 3 CARS. Water & trash are included too! Neutral paint colors, smooth ceilings, dual pane windows... move right in!