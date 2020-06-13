166 Apartments for rent in Citrus Heights, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
11 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Renaissance wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
Sunrise Oaks
43 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Birdcage Heights
8 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunrise Ranch
7 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Birdcage Heights
10 Units Available
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
$1,049
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
CHANT
2 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 10 at 09:15am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
Legacy Park
8079 Sunrise East Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
861 sqft
Legacy Park Apartments is beautiful, newly remodeled apartment community in an excellent location in Citrus Heights. The community is just a short drive from I-80 and HWY 50.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunrise Ranch
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Commons
8123 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
873 sqft
Discover a blend of warmth and sophistication at this newly renovated gated condominium style community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
1 Unit Available
7143 Karen Rae Ct
7143 Karen Rae Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1634 sqft
7143 Karen Rae Ct Available 06/15/20 Large lot in a cul-de-sac - 2 Story home in a court. Large open living spaces. Formal living room has bay window. Formal dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6098 Camden Circle
6098 Camden Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1117 sqft
Two Story Townhome Unit w/ Attached Garage, Granite Countertops - This two story townhouse with attached single car garage features 2 bedrooms with additional den/3rd bedroom option. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
1 Unit Available
7236 Linda Vista Dr
7236 Linda Vista Drive, Citrus Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1851 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1851 sf single family home, located on a dead end street, off of Old Auburn Road. Living room/formal dining room combo, kitchen with dining area opens up to the family room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
1 Unit Available
7576 Sylvan Creek Ct
7576 Sylvan Creek Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Excellent popular one-story house with 3-bedroom, 2-full bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Park Oaks
1 Unit Available
5956 Brooktree Drive
5956 Brooktree Drive, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1611 sqft
5956 Brooktree Drive Available 05/21/20 Separate Living Room, Family Room & Dining Room - Covered Patio - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached two car garage features a separate living room, family room and dining room. Fireplace in living room.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Arcade Creek
1 Unit Available
7408 Gallant Circle
7408 Gallant Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1292 sqft
Very Nice 3bd/2ba Citrus Heights Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Citrus Heights near Sylvan Rd & Auburn Blvd.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
7649 Northridge Drive
7649 North Ridge Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1644 sqft
NICE HOME IN CITRUS HEIGHTS! - Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and nook area for dining . Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. Nice size bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,364
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merrihill
1 Unit Available
6025 Rutland Drive
6025 Rutland Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Carmichael - Charming 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom duplex in Carmichael offers a 1 car garage with storage, freshly painted walls and new carpet throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4819 Suncrest Way
4819 Suncrest Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Fair Oaks 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near Sunrise & Sunset Ave - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks near Sunrise Blvd & Sunset Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Fair Oaks Village, Sunrise Mall

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5840 Shelldrake Court
5840 Shelldrake Ct, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1049 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks off Fair Oaks Blvd between Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Citrus Heights, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Citrus Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

