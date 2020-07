Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly guest parking internet access tennis court

Leisure is a big part of life at The Renaissance in Citrus Heights. Our community is nestled within an area rich with natural beauty. Take in the greenery at Tempo Park or Cherry Creek Park, and take an invigorating walk or hike at Arcade Creek Park Reserve or the Sacramento Trail. For refined comforts, explore dining and shopping at the Sunrise Mall. Enjoy convenient access to nearby San Juan High School, Creative Frontiers Elementary, and Countryside Montessori.



The Renaissance has everything you need for comfortable, carefree living, including spacious, pet-friendly 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments and cottage-style homes with spacious closets, central heat and air, and patios or balconies. Our community offers an opportunity to live the good life, replete with a swimming pool, spa, full-size basketball court, fitness center, and BBQ and picnic area.