sunrise oaks
247 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Oaks, Citrus Heights, CA
$
45 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
Results within 1 mile of Sunrise Oaks
3 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
830 sqft
Welcome to charming Copperwood Apartment Homes. Here, in our tucked-away location, you will reside in comfort, but will still be conveniently located near schools, restaurants, transportation and shopping.
$
10 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Legacy Park
8079 Sunrise East Way, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
861 sqft
Legacy Park Apartments is beautiful, newly remodeled apartment community in an excellent location in Citrus Heights. The community is just a short drive from I-80 and HWY 50.
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
Modern Condo style Solar Homes ! Excellent Community on private street. best finishes with a location near Roseville! - Sunrise Solar Homes is unlike any other rental home in the area.
10 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1295 sqft
Leisure is a big part of life at The Renaissance in Citrus Heights. Our community is nestled within an area rich with natural beauty.
4 Units Available
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
2 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
1 Unit Available
8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
8126 Briar Ridge Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1628 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Spacious two story townhome in Citrus Heights! - This beautiful townhome is located off of Madison Ave near entertainment, shopping, and dining.
1 Unit Available
8159 Sundance Drive
8159 Sundance Drive, Orangevale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1536 sqft
SPACIOUS ONE STORY 4 BEDRMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IN ORANGEVALE - AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AFTER JULY 6. DESIGNER INTERIOR PAINT AND TUSCAN STYLE TEXTURED WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME.
1 Unit Available
7649 Northridge Drive
7649 North Ridge Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1644 sqft
NICE HOME IN CITRUS HEIGHTS! - Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and nook area for dining . Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. Nice size bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
5533 East Knoll Dr
5533 East Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.
1 Unit Available
6047 Mariposa Ave
6047 Mariposa Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1461 sqft
Newly remodeled and centrally located Rental - Property Id: 300595 Newly remodeled on .26 acre lot, centrally located in citrus heights to shopping, dining and schools. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Sunrise Oaks
13 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
4 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
4 Units Available
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
4 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
15 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
8 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
