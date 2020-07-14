All apartments in Citrus Heights
Citrus Heights, CA
Foxborough
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Foxborough

7795 Antelope Rd · (916) 571-0076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Citrus Heights
Sunrise Ranch
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 085 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foxborough.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
accessible
carport
cc payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
Welcome home to Foxborough Apartments. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments in Citrus Heights, CA add elegance and luxury to your home. Each apartment home features a washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and your choice of a private patio or balcony.

Our Citrus Heights, CA apartments are designed to spoil you with our amazing community amenities including a sparkling pool, relaxing spa, and tailored courtyards with gardens. We are a pet-friendly community located in the heart of the city with nearby freeway access to Interstate 80 and just minutes from shopping and dining.

Here at Foxborough, you’ll experience sophistication and comfort that will cater to your every need. When you come home to Foxborough you receive the quality living you deserve. Call us today and schedule a personal tour of your new home at Foxborough Apartments in Citrus Heights, CA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom); $500 (2 bedroom); $500 (2x2 Cottages)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Under 50 lbs, Pitbulls, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Huskies, Malamutes, Doberman, Chow Chow, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akitas, Bull Dog, Karelian Bear dog.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered Parking: 1 per unit, Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foxborough have any available units?
Foxborough has a unit available for $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Foxborough have?
Some of Foxborough's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foxborough currently offering any rent specials?
Foxborough is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foxborough pet-friendly?
Yes, Foxborough is pet friendly.
Does Foxborough offer parking?
Yes, Foxborough offers parking.
Does Foxborough have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Foxborough offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Foxborough have a pool?
Yes, Foxborough has a pool.
Does Foxborough have accessible units?
Yes, Foxborough has accessible units.
Does Foxborough have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foxborough has units with dishwashers.
