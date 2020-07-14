Foxborough

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom); $500 (2 bedroom); $500 (2x2 Cottages)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Under 50 lbs, Pitbulls, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Huskies, Malamutes, Doberman, Chow Chow, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akitas, Bull Dog, Karelian Bear dog.