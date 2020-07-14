Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub accessible carport cc payments guest parking key fob access online portal

Welcome home to Foxborough Apartments. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments in Citrus Heights, CA add elegance and luxury to your home. Each apartment home features a washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and your choice of a private patio or balcony.



Our Citrus Heights, CA apartments are designed to spoil you with our amazing community amenities including a sparkling pool, relaxing spa, and tailored courtyards with gardens. We are a pet-friendly community located in the heart of the city with nearby freeway access to Interstate 80 and just minutes from shopping and dining.



Here at Foxborough, you’ll experience sophistication and comfort that will cater to your every need. When you come home to Foxborough you receive the quality living you deserve. Call us today and schedule a personal tour of your new home at Foxborough Apartments in Citrus Heights, CA.