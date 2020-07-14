Salishan Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving sauna volleyball court yoga cats allowed car wash area e-payments racquetball court

We are open and offering self-guided tours here at Salishan apartments. We are located in a secluded neighborhood in Citrus Heights, CA. Super pet friendly, gated rental community and only minutes from Interstate 80. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near local schools, parks, and shopping. Our brand-new community resident park features a sports court with options for basketball, wallball, pickleball, and volleyball. Take a jog around the park on the new jogging path. Enjoy hours of play on the new playground equipment. Cook up some burgers and dogs on the new barbeques. Large dogs up to 75 lbs. Welcome! Let them run leash-free at our "Hound Pound" dog park. We are finished remodeling Salishan with even more new amenities you will love, and deserve. New amenities include; a fitness center with all new free weights, and cardio equipment, stretching yoga room with fitness on-demand, dry sauna, and package lockers.



Every apartment is equipped with a full-size washer and dryer, custom