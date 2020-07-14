All apartments in Citrus Heights
Find more places like Salishan Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Heights, CA
/
Salishan Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Salishan Apartment Homes

7541 Ramona Ln · (916) 249-0627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Heights
See all
Sunrise Ranch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 138 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 158 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 095 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 271 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Salishan Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
car wash area
e-payments
racquetball court
We are open and offering self-guided tours here at Salishan apartments. We are located in a secluded neighborhood in Citrus Heights, CA. Super pet friendly, gated rental community and only minutes from Interstate 80. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near local schools, parks, and shopping. Our brand-new community resident park features a sports court with options for basketball, wallball, pickleball, and volleyball. Take a jog around the park on the new jogging path. Enjoy hours of play on the new playground equipment. Cook up some burgers and dogs on the new barbeques. Large dogs up to 75 lbs. Welcome! Let them run leash-free at our "Hound Pound" dog park. We are finished remodeling Salishan with even more new amenities you will love, and deserve. New amenities include; a fitness center with all new free weights, and cardio equipment, stretching yoga room with fitness on-demand, dry sauna, and package lockers.

Every apartment is equipped with a full-size washer and dryer, custom

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom floor plans $300; 2 bedroom floor plans $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Salishan Apartment Homes have any available units?
Salishan Apartment Homes has 7 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Salishan Apartment Homes have?
Some of Salishan Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Salishan Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Salishan Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Salishan Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Salishan Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Salishan Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Salishan Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Salishan Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Salishan Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Salishan Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Salishan Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Salishan Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Salishan Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Salishan Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Salishan Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Salishan Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave
Citrus Heights, CA 95841
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Commons
8123 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Similar Pages

Citrus Heights 1 BedroomsCitrus Heights 2 Bedrooms
Citrus Heights Apartments with PoolCitrus Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Citrus Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CA
Orangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Birdcage HeightsSunrise Ranch
Sunrise Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity