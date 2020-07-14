Amenities

Welcome to Creekside Colony!



Centrally located in the heart of Citrus Heights, Creekside Colony offers convenience and serenity in a natural park setting.



Walking distance to Sunrise Mall and fine dining, you won't have to travel far to take advantage of the best Citrus Heights has to offer.



Our community features a sparkling pool with expansive sundeck, spa, picnic area, laundry facilities and clubhouse.



Interior amenities include open concept kitchen and living room, fireplace, ceiling fans, abundant storage and more!