Creekside Colony
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Creekside Colony

7951 Kingswood Dr · (916) 668-6536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Birdcage Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 149 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside Colony.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Welcome to Creekside Colony!

Centrally located in the heart of Citrus Heights, Creekside Colony offers convenience and serenity in a natural park setting.

Walking distance to Sunrise Mall and fine dining, you won't have to travel far to take advantage of the best Citrus Heights has to offer.

Our community features a sparkling pool with expansive sundeck, spa, picnic area, laundry facilities and clubhouse.

Interior amenities include open concept kitchen and living room, fireplace, ceiling fans, abundant storage and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $37 per applicant and $99 holding fee per apartment
Deposit: $200 upon approved credit
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 for 1 pet; $750 for 2 pets
fee: Refundable
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions and pet weight 45 pounds
Parking Details: Covered lot. One assigned parking and plenty of guest parking.
Storage Details: Each unit has an additional storage on the patio or balcony area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside Colony have any available units?
Creekside Colony has 5 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekside Colony have?
Some of Creekside Colony's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside Colony currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside Colony is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside Colony pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside Colony is pet friendly.
Does Creekside Colony offer parking?
Yes, Creekside Colony offers parking.
Does Creekside Colony have units with washers and dryers?
No, Creekside Colony does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside Colony have a pool?
Yes, Creekside Colony has a pool.
Does Creekside Colony have accessible units?
No, Creekside Colony does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside Colony have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside Colony has units with dishwashers.
