Creekside Colony

Lease Length: 1-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $37 per applicant and $99 holding fee per apartment
Deposit: $200 upon approved credit
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 for 1 pet; $750 for 2 pets
fee: Refundable
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions and pet weight 45 pounds
Parking Details: Covered lot. One assigned parking and plenty of guest parking.
Storage Details: Each unit has an additional storage on the patio or balcony area