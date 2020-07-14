All apartments in Citrus Heights
Find more places like Hidden Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Heights, CA
/
Hidden Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Hidden Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
5979 Devecchi Ave · (205) 301-6690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95841
CHANT

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 136 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 082 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 020 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 007 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,716

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
coffee bar
internet access
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Surround yourself with over 16 acres of mature oak trees and enjoy the privacy of a community all its own. Nearby shopping, recreation, and entertainment allow you to spend your leisure time however you please. Our apartment features include wood burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, patio or balcony, and private garages. You will also have access to our wonderful community amenities such as two sparkling pools and spas, tot lot, state-of-the-art fitness center, basketball court, three convenient laundry facilities, and resident business center. At Hidden Oaks, we'll show you that city life doesn't mean you have to give up your taste for the country. Our professional on-site staff is h

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $500, 2 Bedrooms: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $500, 2 Pets: $750
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open Lot, Garage: $85-100.
Storage Details: Garage: $85-100

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Oaks have any available units?
Hidden Oaks has 4 units available starting at $1,269 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Oaks have?
Some of Hidden Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Oaks offers parking.
Does Hidden Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Oaks has a pool.
Does Hidden Oaks have accessible units?
No, Hidden Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hidden Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr
Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Similar Pages

Citrus Heights 1 BedroomsCitrus Heights 2 Bedrooms
Citrus Heights Apartments with PoolCitrus Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Citrus Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CA
Orangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Birdcage HeightsSunrise Ranch
Sunrise Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity