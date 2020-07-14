All apartments in Citrus Heights
Find more places like Greenback Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Heights, CA
/
Greenback Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Greenback Ridge

7566 Greenback Ln · (916) 461-5835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenback Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane. This gated community offers 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes with newly renovated interiors including wood-like flooring, granite countertops, white cabinetry, and upgraded appliances. Our homes have abundant storage space and full-size washer and dryer. This pet-friendly community also offers assigned parking, garages, fitness center and a community pool and spa. Greenback Ridge is just a short distance to public schools, the Sunrise Marketplace, restaurants, public transportation and family entertainment! Just a short 20 minute drive to Sacramento State and Sierra College, and only 5 minutes away from American River College. Come take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48
Deposit: 1x1- $500, 2x2- $600, 3x2- $700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500/1pet & $750/2pets
fee: $40
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month
restrictions: 25 lbs Weight Limit. Please contact the Leasing Office for breed restrictions.
Parking Details: One assigned parking space, guest parking and we offer garages at an additional fee. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage closet on patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenback Ridge have any available units?
Greenback Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Heights, CA.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenback Ridge have?
Some of Greenback Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenback Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Greenback Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenback Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenback Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Greenback Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Greenback Ridge offers parking.
Does Greenback Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenback Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenback Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Greenback Ridge has a pool.
Does Greenback Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Greenback Ridge has accessible units.
Does Greenback Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenback Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Greenback Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Commons
8123 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Similar Pages

Citrus Heights 1 BedroomsCitrus Heights 2 Bedrooms
Citrus Heights Apartments with PoolCitrus Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Citrus Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CA
Orangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Birdcage HeightsSunrise Ranch
Sunrise Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity