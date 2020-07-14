Amenities

Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane. This gated community offers 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes with newly renovated interiors including wood-like flooring, granite countertops, white cabinetry, and upgraded appliances. Our homes have abundant storage space and full-size washer and dryer. This pet-friendly community also offers assigned parking, garages, fitness center and a community pool and spa. Greenback Ridge is just a short distance to public schools, the Sunrise Marketplace, restaurants, public transportation and family entertainment! Just a short 20 minute drive to Sacramento State and Sierra College, and only 5 minutes away from American River College. Come take a look today!