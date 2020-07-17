8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

COMING SOON!!! Spacious two story townhome in Citrus Heights! - This beautiful townhome is located off of Madison Ave near entertainment, shopping, and dining. The community features include a clubhouse, pool and spa, and tennis courts to keep you busy on those sunny days. Located close to pool/rec/tennis amenities. Quiet location with 2 car garage and additional guest parking in front. Association maintains exterior, grounds, rec facilities and roof.

When you walk into the home you immediately notice the lovely dark wood style floors in the living and dining areas, and the newer light fixtures are sure to catch your eye as well. This home includes all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a washer/dryer.



*Pet friendly - pets under 25 lbs. Your small pet is welcome with an additional $500.00 deposit. * Please visit out website for more details!



www.deltastarmanagement.com



Owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.



Refrigerator, washer/dryer are included!



Minimum Requirements:



• We require you to make 3x the monthly rent

• Have 650+ (minimum) credit score with no collection in utilities

• No eviction or criminal record



Items we require when applying:



• 2 months of most recent FULL bank statements

• 2 most recent pay stubs

• Most recent tax returns

• Photo ID

• If you have filed Bankruptcy, we will need your discharge papers



(RLNE5874488)