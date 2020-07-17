All apartments in Citrus Heights
8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE

8126 Briar Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8126 Briar Ridge Lane, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Birdcage Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
COMING SOON!!! Spacious two story townhome in Citrus Heights! - This beautiful townhome is located off of Madison Ave near entertainment, shopping, and dining. The community features include a clubhouse, pool and spa, and tennis courts to keep you busy on those sunny days. Located close to pool/rec/tennis amenities. Quiet location with 2 car garage and additional guest parking in front. Association maintains exterior, grounds, rec facilities and roof.
When you walk into the home you immediately notice the lovely dark wood style floors in the living and dining areas, and the newer light fixtures are sure to catch your eye as well. This home includes all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a washer/dryer.

*Pet friendly - pets under 25 lbs. Your small pet is welcome with an additional $500.00 deposit. * Please visit out website for more details!

www.deltastarmanagement.com

Owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.

Refrigerator, washer/dryer are included!

Minimum Requirements:

• We require you to make 3x the monthly rent
• Have 650+ (minimum) credit score with no collection in utilities
• No eviction or criminal record

Items we require when applying:

• 2 months of most recent FULL bank statements
• 2 most recent pay stubs
• Most recent tax returns
• Photo ID
• If you have filed Bankruptcy, we will need your discharge papers

(RLNE5874488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have any available units?
8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Heights, CA.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE has a pool.
Does 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
