sylvan old auburn road
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Sylvan Old Auburn Road, Citrus Heights, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:05pm
3 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
830 sqft
Welcome to charming Copperwood Apartment Homes. Here, in our tucked-away location, you will reside in comfort, but will still be conveniently located near schools, restaurants, transportation and shopping.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1295 sqft
Leisure is a big part of life at The Renaissance in Citrus Heights. Our community is nestled within an area rich with natural beauty.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7576 Sylvan Creek Ct
7576 Sylvan Creek Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Excellent popular one-story house with 3-bedroom, 2-full bath, 2 car garage.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
45 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
979 sqft
Sun-drenched apartments with walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Located close to Interstate 80. Gated community with B-ball court, racquetball court, pool, sauna, hot tub and dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:27am
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 8 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
Legacy Park
8079 Sunrise East Way, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
861 sqft
Legacy Park Apartments is beautiful, newly remodeled apartment community in an excellent location in Citrus Heights. The community is just a short drive from I-80 and HWY 50.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
Modern Condo style Solar Homes ! Excellent Community on private street. best finishes with a location near Roseville! - Sunrise Solar Homes is unlike any other rental home in the area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
8126 Briar Ridge Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1628 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Spacious two story townhome in Citrus Heights! - This beautiful townhome is located off of Madison Ave near entertainment, shopping, and dining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5435 San Juan Ave
5435 San Juan Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
998 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 290869 Duplex Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290869 Property Id 290869 (RLNE5820290)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8159 Sundance Drive
8159 Sundance Drive, Orangevale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1536 sqft
SPACIOUS ONE STORY 4 BEDRMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IN ORANGEVALE - AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AFTER JULY 6. DESIGNER INTERIOR PAINT AND TUSCAN STYLE TEXTURED WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7047 Greenback Ln Apt D
7047 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
975 sqft
Apartment D Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Duplex With 2-Car Garage in Citrus Heights - Sit back, Relax. Love Where You Live. This Duplex is Waiting for You! 20-minute drive into downtown Sacramento.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5956 Brooktree Drive
5956 Brooktree Drive, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1611 sqft
5956 Brooktree Drive Available 05/21/20 Separate Living Room, Family Room & Dining Room - Covered Patio - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached two car garage features a separate living room, family room and dining room. Fireplace in living room.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7408 Gallant Circle
7408 Gallant Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1292 sqft
Very Nice 3bd/2ba Citrus Heights Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Citrus Heights near Sylvan Rd & Auburn Blvd.
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7649 Northridge Drive
7649 North Ridge Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1644 sqft
NICE HOME IN CITRUS HEIGHTS! - Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and nook area for dining . Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. Nice size bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
1 of 6
Last updated October 3 at 09:01pm
1 Unit Available
5448 Highview Lane
5448 Highview Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
990 sqft
Charming duplex for rent in Citrus Heights! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, schools and transportation. Visit rentinfo365.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6047 Mariposa Ave
6047 Mariposa Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1461 sqft
Newly remodeled and centrally located Rental - Property Id: 300595 Newly remodeled on .26 acre lot, centrally located in citrus heights to shopping, dining and schools. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
13 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
