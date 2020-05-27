7143 Karen Rae Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large lot in a cul-de-sac - 2 Story home in a court. Large open living spaces. Formal living room has bay window. Formal dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has electric stove/oven, dishwasher, large pantry area. 1/2 bath downstairs. All bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Ceiling fans throughout. Indoor laundry area. New carpet and paint. New blinds being installed. Extra large backyard, side area has fence separation.



Directions: I80 to Antelope Rd East, right on Auburn Blvd, left on Old Auburn Rd, right on Wes Way, left on Karen Rae Ct.



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



(RLNE5851982)