Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7143 Karen Rae Ct

7143 Karen Rae Court · No Longer Available
Location

7143 Karen Rae Court, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sylvan Old Auburn Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large lot in a cul-de-sac - 2 Story home in a court. Large open living spaces. Formal living room has bay window. Formal dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has electric stove/oven, dishwasher, large pantry area. 1/2 bath downstairs. All bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Ceiling fans throughout. Indoor laundry area. New carpet and paint. New blinds being installed. Extra large backyard, side area has fence separation.

Directions: I80 to Antelope Rd East, right on Auburn Blvd, left on Old Auburn Rd, right on Wes Way, left on Karen Rae Ct.

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

(RLNE5851982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7143 Karen Rae Ct have any available units?
7143 Karen Rae Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Heights, CA.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 7143 Karen Rae Ct have?
Some of 7143 Karen Rae Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7143 Karen Rae Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7143 Karen Rae Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7143 Karen Rae Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7143 Karen Rae Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7143 Karen Rae Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7143 Karen Rae Ct does offer parking.
Does 7143 Karen Rae Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7143 Karen Rae Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7143 Karen Rae Ct have a pool?
No, 7143 Karen Rae Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7143 Karen Rae Ct have accessible units?
No, 7143 Karen Rae Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7143 Karen Rae Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7143 Karen Rae Ct has units with dishwashers.
