Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Lemon Grove, CA with garage

Lemon Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3156 Massachusetts Avenue
3156 Massachusetts Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1142 sqft
This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7318 Canton Drive
7318 Canton Drive, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1323 sqft
Super 3Br/2Ba Recently Renovated Home with Central Heating/AC - Super 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home that has been recently renovated on the interior. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
1665 La Corta Street
1665 La Corta Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom located in the Lemon Grove area. With 2 car garage! - As you enter this home, you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors in the entry and hallway and brand new plush carpets in the living room and bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7971 Lincoln St
7971 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1229 sqft
Completely renovated bungalow home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Attached one car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Lemon Grove

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8980 Lamar Street
8980 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in a beautiful gated community checks all the boxes. The downstairs boasts an open floor plan, tile flooring, premium counter tops, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
8411 Carlisle Dr
8411 Carlisle Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
972 Osage Street
972 Osage Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1184 sqft
4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in Spring Valley - This 1,184 square feet house, featuring features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a 10,600 square feet lot which means lots of room for the entire family.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
1 Unit Available
6547 Zena Drive
6547 Zena Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
821 sqft
Move in Ready - Great home in the Rolando Neighborhood off the 94 freeway. The newly remodeled home offers 2 bedroom and 1 bath with a 1 car garage and a large backyard to enjoy the great weather.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3418 Fairway Dr
3418 Fairway Drive, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Adorable detached home in La Mesa. Just a jaunt from the Village! This home has tons of original charm yet has still has some great upgrades...

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
1 Unit Available
6848 Harvala Street
6848 Harvala Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
768 sqft
$2,100 - 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home located in a Quiet Neighborhood near La Mesa - Spacious open kitchen with lots of storage, new flooring throughout, large remodeled bathroom. Washer and Dryer in garage. 2 Small pets allowed. Workshop/Studio (approx.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
5474 Timothy Dr.
5474 Timothy Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1056 sqft
Charming three bedroom two bath home. - Plenty of windows make this home light and bright! Spacious living room. Beautiful hardwood floors with laminate in bathrooms and kitchen. Large back yard with patio. One car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Lemon Grove
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Allied Gardens
18 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
City Heights
8 Units Available
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Grantville
28 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,740
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Allied Gardens
31 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,071
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Murray
8 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
16 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1369 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
$
North Park
1 Unit Available
4060 32nd
4060 32nd St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
825 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments located off 805. This community boasts modern amenities, well-groomed grounds and a dedicated staff. Easily visit nearby local museums, parks and shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lemon Grove, CA

Lemon Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

