Chino, CA
8736 Founders Grove Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8736 Founders Grove Street

8736 Founders Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

8736 Founders Grove Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Highly upgraded and beautifully remodeled 4-bedroom plus den/optional 5th bedroom and office/study (or exercise nook) in the Preserve community in Chino. Preserve community offers an abundance of amenities which includes two pools, two clubhouses, fitness center, theater, and tennis courts. First floor features a large bedroom, living room with fireplace, kitchen with large island, and dining room. The kitchen has been nicely updated with quartz counters, stainless appliances, and marble back splash. Ample counter and cabinet space, and a large island with bar seating area make this the heart of the home. Upstairs has brand-new carpet and includes two bonus areas, laundry room, 2 spacious bedrooms, and the master suite. Master suite has walk-in closet, gorgeous bathroom with dual vanities, modern freestanding bathtub, and an oversized shower. Other features include dual AC, solar panel system, new landscaping with sprinklers and drip system, new dual pane windows and screens, new electrical, new plumbing, new LED recessed lights, upgraded baseboards and casings throughout, and new ceiling fans in every bedroom/living room/bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8736 Founders Grove Street have any available units?
8736 Founders Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8736 Founders Grove Street have?
Some of 8736 Founders Grove Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8736 Founders Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
8736 Founders Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8736 Founders Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 8736 Founders Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8736 Founders Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 8736 Founders Grove Street offers parking.
Does 8736 Founders Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8736 Founders Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8736 Founders Grove Street have a pool?
Yes, 8736 Founders Grove Street has a pool.
Does 8736 Founders Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 8736 Founders Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8736 Founders Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8736 Founders Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
