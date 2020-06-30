All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 8693 Festival Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8693 Festival Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

8693 Festival Street

8693 Festival St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8693 Festival St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Brand new luxury home 4Bedroom 3.5Bathroom in Chino - Brand New detached condo in the sustainable, edible landscape community in the gated Harvest neighborhood of the Preserve in Chino.
The Residence provides approximately 2,040 square feet of living space. With a bright and airy floor plan, this house is perfect for a small or a large family with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
This home features a spacious great room with upgraded flooring. The kitchen comes equipped with beautiful granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and extended island.
The downstairs bedroom has a connected bathroom with a shower. Upstairs you ll find the master suite which includes a master bathroom, bedroom, and spacious walk-in closet. Conveniently included in the master bathroom are dual sinks and both a bathtub and shower so you don t have to choose between the two. A cozy loft is a great place for a play area or family hang out spot. Two secondary bedrooms and one bathroom are also located on the second floor along with a laundry room. This home features home automation by Amazon Alexa and is one of the worlds first Wi-Fi Certified homes.
Walking friendly paths lead to Recreation Center with gym, meeting room, outdoor resort-style BBQ area, and meditation garden.

(RLNE4700027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8693 Festival Street have any available units?
8693 Festival Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8693 Festival Street have?
Some of 8693 Festival Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8693 Festival Street currently offering any rent specials?
8693 Festival Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8693 Festival Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8693 Festival Street is pet friendly.
Does 8693 Festival Street offer parking?
No, 8693 Festival Street does not offer parking.
Does 8693 Festival Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8693 Festival Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8693 Festival Street have a pool?
No, 8693 Festival Street does not have a pool.
Does 8693 Festival Street have accessible units?
No, 8693 Festival Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8693 Festival Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8693 Festival Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside