8693 Festival Street

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

Brand new luxury home 4Bedroom 3.5Bathroom in Chino - Brand New detached condo in the sustainable, edible landscape community in the gated Harvest neighborhood of the Preserve in Chino.

The Residence provides approximately 2,040 square feet of living space. With a bright and airy floor plan, this house is perfect for a small or a large family with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

This home features a spacious great room with upgraded flooring. The kitchen comes equipped with beautiful granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and extended island.

The downstairs bedroom has a connected bathroom with a shower. Upstairs you ll find the master suite which includes a master bathroom, bedroom, and spacious walk-in closet. Conveniently included in the master bathroom are dual sinks and both a bathtub and shower so you don t have to choose between the two. A cozy loft is a great place for a play area or family hang out spot. Two secondary bedrooms and one bathroom are also located on the second floor along with a laundry room. This home features home automation by Amazon Alexa and is one of the worlds first Wi-Fi Certified homes.

Walking friendly paths lead to Recreation Center with gym, meeting room, outdoor resort-style BBQ area, and meditation garden.



(RLNE4700027)