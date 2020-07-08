8526 Quiet Woods Street

Amenities

Available for showings on 8/27/18. More pictures and a walkthrough video to come! Please register for updates if you are interested in this property.



Large 4 bed/3.5 bath home with casita in Chino in a very desirable neighborhood. This home is very centrally located near the 71, 60 and 15 freeways with easy access to LA and Orange County.



This home has a very convenient security gate at the front which allows the unattached casita and home to have an enclosed front court yard and backyard. After entering the courtyard, the casita is located directly to the left with a large living area and full bath. The casita also includes AC and a sliding glass door to the backyard. Perfect for guests or visiting family members!



Upon entering the main home, there is a large dining room and separated living room with a fireplace. The kitchen is large with stainless steel appliances, spacious granite counter tops and a large pantry. The refrigerator is included! There is a half bath downstairs which is great for guests. There are sliding glass doors from the living room to the courtyard and the kitchen to the backyard making the yard very accessible!



The master bedroom is very large with a walk-in closet and separated tub and shower. The upstairs also has a large loft area which is perfect for a second living space. Both bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom located directly between them, giving easy access to the bathroom from either room. There is also a laundry room with lots of storage upstairs!



This home has brand new carpet and paint throughout,central heat and AC, a very large enclosed backyard and a large 2 car garage. There is a gardener for the yard included in the rent. The neighborhood has several parks and is part of an HOA.



You won't want to miss this beautiful home!



