Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8526 Quiet Woods Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8526 Quiet Woods Street

8526 Quiet Woods Street · No Longer Available
Chino
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8526 Quiet Woods Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for showings on 8/27/18. More pictures and a walkthrough video to come! Please register for updates if you are interested in this property.

Large 4 bed/3.5 bath home with casita in Chino in a very desirable neighborhood. This home is very centrally located near the 71, 60 and 15 freeways with easy access to LA and Orange County.

This home has a very convenient security gate at the front which allows the unattached casita and home to have an enclosed front court yard and backyard. After entering the courtyard, the casita is located directly to the left with a large living area and full bath. The casita also includes AC and a sliding glass door to the backyard. Perfect for guests or visiting family members!

Upon entering the main home, there is a large dining room and separated living room with a fireplace. The kitchen is large with stainless steel appliances, spacious granite counter tops and a large pantry. The refrigerator is included! There is a half bath downstairs which is great for guests. There are sliding glass doors from the living room to the courtyard and the kitchen to the backyard making the yard very accessible!

The master bedroom is very large with a walk-in closet and separated tub and shower. The upstairs also has a large loft area which is perfect for a second living space. Both bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom located directly between them, giving easy access to the bathroom from either room. There is also a laundry room with lots of storage upstairs!

This home has brand new carpet and paint throughout,central heat and AC, a very large enclosed backyard and a large 2 car garage. There is a gardener for the yard included in the rent. The neighborhood has several parks and is part of an HOA.

You won't want to miss this beautiful home!

For more information or to schedule a showing, please call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1 or visit our website at 123mesa.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8526 Quiet Woods Street have any available units?
8526 Quiet Woods Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8526 Quiet Woods Street have?
Some of 8526 Quiet Woods Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8526 Quiet Woods Street currently offering any rent specials?
8526 Quiet Woods Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 Quiet Woods Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8526 Quiet Woods Street is pet friendly.
Does 8526 Quiet Woods Street offer parking?
Yes, 8526 Quiet Woods Street offers parking.
Does 8526 Quiet Woods Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8526 Quiet Woods Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 Quiet Woods Street have a pool?
No, 8526 Quiet Woods Street does not have a pool.
Does 8526 Quiet Woods Street have accessible units?
No, 8526 Quiet Woods Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 Quiet Woods Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8526 Quiet Woods Street does not have units with dishwashers.

