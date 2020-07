Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage dog park ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Never been lived in brand new condo in Preserve Park. This condo features three upstairs bedrooms including one master suite. Each bedrotom has a ceiling fan. Washer and dryer room upstairs. Spacious downstairs family room and kitchen. Granite Countertops in Kitchen, kitchen island. tankless water heater and fully paid for solar system. epoxy painted garage floor. HOA amenities, including one upcoming dog park. Nearby an upcoming shopping center. High school is Chino Hills High.