8458 Weatherwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

CLEAN & COZY townhome offers 3 BD/2.5 BA in a very nice and quiet area of the Preserve in Chino. This home offers stylish, new plank-style laminate flooring in all the bedrooms and throughout the home with 12 inch tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is also 3 inch baseboards with ceiling fans in most of the rooms with lots of windows, newer paint, new dishwasher, washer and dryer for use. All the rooms are nice size with ample closet space. Enjoy the low-maintenance backyard patio for your summer BBQs as well as the friendly lifestyle and all the amenities of this planned community.