All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 8458 Weatherwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8458 Weatherwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8458 Weatherwood

8458 Weather Wood St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8458 Weather Wood St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
CLEAN & COZY townhome offers 3 BD/2.5 BA in a very nice and quiet area of the Preserve in Chino. This home offers stylish, new plank-style laminate flooring in all the bedrooms and throughout the home with 12 inch tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is also 3 inch baseboards with ceiling fans in most of the rooms with lots of windows, newer paint, new dishwasher, washer and dryer for use. All the rooms are nice size with ample closet space. Enjoy the low-maintenance backyard patio for your summer BBQs as well as the friendly lifestyle and all the amenities of this planned community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8458 Weatherwood have any available units?
8458 Weatherwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8458 Weatherwood have?
Some of 8458 Weatherwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8458 Weatherwood currently offering any rent specials?
8458 Weatherwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8458 Weatherwood pet-friendly?
No, 8458 Weatherwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8458 Weatherwood offer parking?
Yes, 8458 Weatherwood offers parking.
Does 8458 Weatherwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8458 Weatherwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8458 Weatherwood have a pool?
No, 8458 Weatherwood does not have a pool.
Does 8458 Weatherwood have accessible units?
No, 8458 Weatherwood does not have accessible units.
Does 8458 Weatherwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8458 Weatherwood has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside