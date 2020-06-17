8458 Forest Park #130

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community. Home is 1852 sq ft of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, downstairs office, family room, dining room, 2 car attached garage with direct access and a small patio area off the back. Kitchen has dark espresso colored cabinets, granite counter tops, kitchen island and opens to the family room with a fireplace. All rooms are upstairs plus a loft and laundry room. There is nice tile and carpet throughout. Gated pool & jacuzzi, BBQ area, club house with Theater, Gym, Meeting area, and banquet area. In addition there are parks, tennis courts and close to shopping and restaurant.



Elementary Schools:

Cal Aero Preserve Academy

Public K to 8



High School: Chino Hills High School



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5645006)