All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 8458 Forest Park #130.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8458 Forest Park #130
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8458 Forest Park #130

8458 Forest Park Street · (833) 276-7368 ext. 1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA 91708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8458 Forest Park #130 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community. Home is 1852 sq ft of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, downstairs office, family room, dining room, 2 car attached garage with direct access and a small patio area off the back. Kitchen has dark espresso colored cabinets, granite counter tops, kitchen island and opens to the family room with a fireplace. All rooms are upstairs plus a loft and laundry room. There is nice tile and carpet throughout. Gated pool & jacuzzi, BBQ area, club house with Theater, Gym, Meeting area, and banquet area. In addition there are parks, tennis courts and close to shopping and restaurant.

Elementary Schools:
Cal Aero Preserve Academy
Public K to 8

High School: Chino Hills High School

Call our office to schedule a showing: 714-694-5987

To Apply: www.apmlease.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5645006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8458 Forest Park #130 have any available units?
8458 Forest Park #130 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8458 Forest Park #130 have?
Some of 8458 Forest Park #130's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8458 Forest Park #130 currently offering any rent specials?
8458 Forest Park #130 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8458 Forest Park #130 pet-friendly?
No, 8458 Forest Park #130 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8458 Forest Park #130 offer parking?
Yes, 8458 Forest Park #130 does offer parking.
Does 8458 Forest Park #130 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8458 Forest Park #130 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8458 Forest Park #130 have a pool?
Yes, 8458 Forest Park #130 has a pool.
Does 8458 Forest Park #130 have accessible units?
No, 8458 Forest Park #130 does not have accessible units.
Does 8458 Forest Park #130 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8458 Forest Park #130 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8458 Forest Park #130?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity