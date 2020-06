Amenities

Wonderful property in The Preserve at Chino. The property is laminate floor through out first floor, Granite counter in kitchen, large Den in the first floor, great open concept first floor. bedrooms on second floor. located near Community center, pool area, tennis court. Great property in excellent location.you don't want to miss it.