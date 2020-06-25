Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8227 GARDEN GATE ST CHINO 91708 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Welcome home to Garden Gate! Fresh paint and new flooring make this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home brand new! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops make this open kitchen a dream! Complete with 2 fireplaces this home has everything you can ask for. The bedrooms are spacious and you'll find custom shutters throughout. Located close to highly rated schools this home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Provided

PET POLICY: Pets allowed



Clockwork Property Management

14728 Pipeline Ave Ste G, Chino Hills, CA 91709, USA

Phone: +1 909-548-0044



(RLNE4839558)