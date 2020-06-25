Amenities
8227 GARDEN GATE ST CHINO 91708 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Welcome home to Garden Gate! Fresh paint and new flooring make this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home brand new! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops make this open kitchen a dream! Complete with 2 fireplaces this home has everything you can ask for. The bedrooms are spacious and you'll find custom shutters throughout. Located close to highly rated schools this home is sure to rent quickly!
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Provided
PET POLICY: Pets allowed
Clockwork Property Management
14728 Pipeline Ave Ste G, Chino Hills, CA 91709, USA
Phone: +1 909-548-0044
(RLNE4839558)