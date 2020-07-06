8150 W Preserve

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Wow a chance to live in this 1581 SQFT spacious 2 bedroom town home...modern loft style with for the modern suburban Californians-large, spacious, wonderful living space! 2 Bedroom with 2 Full bathroom for each room...offer privacy for each bedroom....huge bathrooms have shower clear glass enclosure doors...open kitchen with over-sized breakfast bar...both bedroom are spacious...the master suite has an enormous walk in closet...all rooms pre-wired for internet and phone, breakfast bar area fits 4+ bar stools...nook area features great cabinets, tastefully painted wall, with beautiful wood floor...spaciously design living room, romantic balcony, separate laundry room, refrigerator, stove, microwave, oven, washer and dryer...European white plantation shutters throughout the property, private courtyard, 2 car attached garage. Located in the heart the Prestigious Preserve Community in Chino, with highly sought after schools such as Cal Aero Academy, with easy access to the 71, 91 and 60 FWY...free 24 gym, community parks, basketball court, tennis court, BBQ areas, jacuzzi, swimming pool, pool table, playgrounds, community classes...you will be surprised at the quality of life here. Pet friendly, subject to landlord's approval and with pet deposit...Dont miss