All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 8150 W Preserve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8150 W Preserve
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

8150 W Preserve

8150 W Preserve Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8150 W Preserve Loop, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Wow a chance to live in this 1581 SQFT spacious 2 bedroom town home...modern loft style with for the modern suburban Californians-large, spacious, wonderful living space! 2 Bedroom with 2 Full bathroom for each room...offer privacy for each bedroom....huge bathrooms have shower clear glass enclosure doors...open kitchen with over-sized breakfast bar...both bedroom are spacious...the master suite has an enormous walk in closet...all rooms pre-wired for internet and phone, breakfast bar area fits 4+ bar stools...nook area features great cabinets, tastefully painted wall, with beautiful wood floor...spaciously design living room, romantic balcony, separate laundry room, refrigerator, stove, microwave, oven, washer and dryer...European white plantation shutters throughout the property, private courtyard, 2 car attached garage. Located in the heart the Prestigious Preserve Community in Chino, with highly sought after schools such as Cal Aero Academy, with easy access to the 71, 91 and 60 FWY...free 24 gym, community parks, basketball court, tennis court, BBQ areas, jacuzzi, swimming pool, pool table, playgrounds, community classes...you will be surprised at the quality of life here. Pet friendly, subject to landlord's approval and with pet deposit...Dont miss

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8150 W Preserve have any available units?
8150 W Preserve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8150 W Preserve have?
Some of 8150 W Preserve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8150 W Preserve currently offering any rent specials?
8150 W Preserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8150 W Preserve pet-friendly?
Yes, 8150 W Preserve is pet friendly.
Does 8150 W Preserve offer parking?
Yes, 8150 W Preserve offers parking.
Does 8150 W Preserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8150 W Preserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8150 W Preserve have a pool?
Yes, 8150 W Preserve has a pool.
Does 8150 W Preserve have accessible units?
No, 8150 W Preserve does not have accessible units.
Does 8150 W Preserve have units with dishwashers?
No, 8150 W Preserve does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside