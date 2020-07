7953 BEACON Street

Amenities

A STUNNING & SOLID SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE THAT IS LOCATED IN THE PRESERVE MASTER COMMUNITY IN CHINO AND BELONGS TO THE OUTSTANDING CHINO HILLS HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. IT FEATURES VENEER STONE FRONT WALLS; BRAND NEW LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS IN ALL 4 BEDROOMS, HALLWAY UPSTAIRS, WORKING AREA AND STAIRCASE; TILE FLOORS IN LIVING, FORMAL DINING, KITCHEN, BREAKFAST NOOK, FAMILY, LAUNDRY AND ALL 3 BATH ROOMS. THE WALLS HAVE BEEN NEWLY TOUCH-UP PAINTED. THE KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MAPLE CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND REFRIGERATOR. THIS HOME BOASTS SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, SEPARATE BATHTUB & SHOWER, DUAL SINKS AND BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. IT ALSO FEATURES QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING WITH LOW MAINTENANCE BACKYARD; CLOSE TO SCHOOLS & PARK AND EASY ACCESS TO 71/91/60 FREEWAYS AND EUCLID/CENTRAL AVENUES. IT IS PERFECT FOR AN ESTABLISHED FAMILY OR A FIRST TIME BUYER WHO IS LOOKING FOR AN EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICTS. TRULY A TURN-KEY HOME AND A MUST SEE!