Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool

Builded in 2017, Spacical 4 Bedrooms,4 full bath,wood flooring, Large Family room,open kitchen area with large granite kitchen counter. Upgraded the paito at the backyard. The landloard pay the HOA. Excellent the school district . Chino Hills High School !! Located in the much thought-after community, The Preserves, this Club house offers many amenities: swimming pool, fitness center, business center, park house, etc. Absolutely you don't miss this