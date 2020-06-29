7465 Shorthorn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage internet access

Lovely, 4 beds, 3-baths single-family home in a quiet neighborhood in Chino.



Built in 2019, the well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floors, as well as windows that offer natural lighting with blinds for privacy. The spacious kitchen with an island is equipped with glossy granite countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The relaxing and airy bedrooms are perfect for catching up with some much-needed sleep. The bathrooms have shower stalls with sliding glass doors, bathtubs, a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. The exterior features a detached garage, patio, and yard. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.



Enjoy amenities such as the swimming pool, basketball court, and playground.



Small pets under 50 lbs. are welcome with a pet deposit of $1000/cat or dog, $500/goldfish fish, guinea pigs, etc.



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, and landscaping. Landlords responsibilities are HOA Fees.



Nearby Parks: Nature Retreat Park, Secret Garden Park, Garden Park, and West Meridian park.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



