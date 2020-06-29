All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 7465 Shorthorn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
7465 Shorthorn Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

7465 Shorthorn Street

7465 Shorthorn St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7465 Shorthorn St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Lovely, 4 beds, 3-baths single-family home in a quiet neighborhood in Chino.

Built in 2019, the well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floors, as well as windows that offer natural lighting with blinds for privacy. The spacious kitchen with an island is equipped with glossy granite countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The relaxing and airy bedrooms are perfect for catching up with some much-needed sleep. The bathrooms have shower stalls with sliding glass doors, bathtubs, a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. The exterior features a detached garage, patio, and yard. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, air conditioning and forced-air heating are installed.

Enjoy amenities such as the swimming pool, basketball court, and playground.

Small pets under 50 lbs. are welcome with a pet deposit of $1000/cat or dog, $500/goldfish fish, guinea pigs, etc.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, and landscaping. Landlords responsibilities are HOA Fees.

Nearby Parks: Nature Retreat Park, Secret Garden Park, Garden Park, and West Meridian park.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5384365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7465 Shorthorn Street have any available units?
7465 Shorthorn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 7465 Shorthorn Street have?
Some of 7465 Shorthorn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7465 Shorthorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
7465 Shorthorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7465 Shorthorn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7465 Shorthorn Street is pet friendly.
Does 7465 Shorthorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 7465 Shorthorn Street offers parking.
Does 7465 Shorthorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7465 Shorthorn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7465 Shorthorn Street have a pool?
Yes, 7465 Shorthorn Street has a pool.
Does 7465 Shorthorn Street have accessible units?
No, 7465 Shorthorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7465 Shorthorn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7465 Shorthorn Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside